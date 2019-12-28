Kerala: Stones pelted at RSS march, police lathicharge DYFI workers in Nileshwaram

Kasaragod (Kerala) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Kerala Police on Friday lathi-charged Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers after they allegedly pelted stones on a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) route march that was passing through Nileshwaram here.

Kanhangad Deputy Superintendent of Police said, "Police lathi-charged after DYFI workers pelted stones on RSS route march that was passing through Nileshwaram today. Police are in process of registering cases against those involved in violence."

The police also used tear gas to disperse the crowd. Two RSS workers were seriously injured and 15 people suffered minor injuries in the clashes. (ANI)

