Kerala Story movie is an attempt to insult people of State, especially women: Cong leader VD Satheesan

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], May 2 (ANI): Amid ongoing controversy over the movie 'Kerala Story', Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Tuesday said that the to-be-released film is an attempt to insult people of the State, especially women.

"The Kerala Story film is an attempt to insult Kerala people, especially women. After our opposition, now they are saying that three women from the State have gone to ISIS and not 32,000 women," Congress leader VD Satheesan told ANI.

He further said that even the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Supreme Court has said that there is no evidence of the Love Jihad. "But Sangh Parivar is trying to spread hatred in the community," he added.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader MM Hassan called for a ban on the movie 'The Kerala Story' and claimed that it would create communal divisions in society.



"The movie 'The Kerala Story' is produced as part of a Sangh Parivar propaganda. Its impression is to create communal divisions in society. This movie will destroy the secular image of Kerala in the world. So we call for a ban on 'The Kerala Story'. The producer and the director are claiming that it is their creative freedom and justifying this. But it doesn't mean that in that name they will spread lies and communalise society", Hassan said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also, recently, released a statement saying that the movie was deliberately made with the aim of communal polarisation and to spread hate propaganda against Kerala.

The Kerala Story' has come under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS, which has triggered a controversy in the State.

The movie, helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is all set to hit the theatres on May 5, 2023.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. (ANI)

