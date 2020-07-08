Kerala: Strict measures in place in Poonthura after surge in COVID-19 cases, borders to be sealed

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 8 (ANI): Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram will have strict measures in place as the state government has decided to close the borders of the suburb amid rising cases of COVID-19.

With 119 COVID-19 positive cases reported of the 600 samples tested in five days, the coastal belt of Poonthura is becoming a major hotspot of coronavirus.

In the backdrop of this, a high-level meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday, which was attended by Chief Secretary, the Health Secretary, the Police Chief and the District Collector of Thiruvananthapuram. The meeting evaluated the situation and the Chief Minister has directed for immediate intervention.

In the meeting, it was decided to strictly prevent people from reaching Poonthura from outside. Coastal police have been advised to stop people from reaching Poonthura by sea and the borders will be sealed. The district administration will provide all necessary assistance to the people of the region.

Now, more COVID-19 tests will be conducted in the locality. The state government has also decided to provide free rations to each family in the three wards at Poonthura from tomorrow onwards.

Currently, an enhanced triple lockdown is in place in Thiruvananthapuram city after a spike in the number of cases and authorities unable to find the source of transmission in many cases that were reported recently.

The total number of positive cases in Kerala stands at 5,894 including 2415 active cases, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)






