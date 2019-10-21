Pala (Kerala) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): A school student who was injured during state junior athletic sports meet here died at a hospital on Monday, 17 days after he was hit during the sporting event.
The 17-year-old Abheel Johnson succumbed to his injuries at Kottayam Medical College on Monday evening.
Johnson who was working as a volunteer at the meet got injured when he was trying to collect javelins from the ground. He was shifted to Kottayam medical college after the accident.
A police probe is underway. The State athletic department also formed a team to examine the incident.
Johnson was a student of St. Thomas Higher Secondary School in Pala. (ANI)
Kerala: Student injured during state junior athletic sports meet dies in hospital after 17 days
ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 23:06 IST
