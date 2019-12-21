Kerala: Students block ISRO buses in Thiruvananthapuram during protests against citizenship law

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Members of Kerala Students' Union (KSU) on Friday night blocked the movement of buses belonging to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at Peroorkada Junction, during their ongoing protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The Parliament had passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 last week and it became an act after receiving assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Since then, protests have erupted in various parts of the country over the citizenship law.

The act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

