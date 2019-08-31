Kerala: Students booked for waving 'Pak' flag inside campus

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Over 30 students from a college in Kozhikode district have been booked for allegedly waving a flag resembling that of Pakistan inside the campus premises, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday when students belonging to Muslim Students Front (MSF) were taking out a procession as part of the union elections inside the campus of the Perambra Silver College. The students allegedly waved a large 'Pakistan' flag.

The students have claimed that they were waiving the MSF flag but because of the larger size, it created confusion.

They have been booked under Sections 143, 147, 153 and 149 of the IPC.

Further investigation will be carried out to ascertain the identity of the students and necessary action will be taken, the police said. (ANI)

