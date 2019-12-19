Kerala: Students protest against CAA, NRC in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Scores of students from different colleges held a protest outside the State Secretariat against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 and National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Wednesday.

"We are Trivandrum college students protesting against the NRC and CAA. We have no religion only one emotion which is Indian. The BJP government is discriminating against the people based on caste, color and religion," Nadarsha a student told ANI.

The students gathered outside the state secretariat and raised slogans demanding a ban on both CAA and NRC.

A similar protest also took place today in Kochi where hundreds of students from different colleges took out a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.

The students raised slogans of "Azaadi", "Hum leke rahenge Azaadi" and against the BJP government. Their demand was also to repeal both NRC and CAA.

The Parliament had passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 last week and it became an act after receiving assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Since then, protests have erupted in various parts of the country over the citizenship law.

The act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)