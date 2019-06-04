Kerala: Suspected Nipah virus case reported in Ernakulam

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 3 (ANI): A suspected case of Nipah virus was reported in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Monday.

"A suspected case has been reported. The sample has been sent to Pune Virology institute and we can only give further clarification once the test results have come," Ernakulam district collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla said at a press conference.

Other hospitals have been given instructions on the procedure to be followed if other patients with similar symptoms approach them, said Safirulla.

"Hospitals have been asked to arrange a special ward for such cases and get special ambulances readied," he Safirulla.

Further details about the case are awaited. (ANI)

