Kerala: Swapna Suresh named as second accused in forgery case

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Crime Branch team of Kerala Police on Sunday named Swapna Suresh, who is now in NIA custody for gold smuggling, as the second accused in a forgery case when she was working with Air India SATS.

A report regarding it was filed by Crime Branch at Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. The case pertains to forging documents and producing fake witnesses when the accused, Swapna, was working with Air India SATS and the case was first registered in 2016.

Later, when the Crime Branch took up the case last year, the probe team had questioned Swapna twice in 2019. Former Air India SATS vice-president Binoy Jacob is the first accused in the case.

According to the report submitted in the court, Swapna is named as second accused based on evidence that she had forged documents and produced fake witness before the Complaint Cell of Air India SATS to implicate one of its staff in a sexual harassment case. She has been charged for forgery, impersonation and cheating.

Swapna, according to the Crime Branch, prepared a fake complaint and forged signatures of 16 women staff in an attempt to frame a person who was working there.

It has been learnt that the Crime Branch will seek custody of Swapna once the NIA and Customs custody period is over. Currently, she is in NIA custody and the Customs may seek her custody to interrogate her in the gold smuggling case. (ANI)

