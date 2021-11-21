Kerala temple to have idols of Goddesses named after 51 Malayalam letters in alphabet

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 21 (ANI): Pournamikavu Devi temple in Thiruvananthapuram will have idols of Goddesses named after 51 Malayalam letters in the alphabet, said the temple trustee, M S Bhuvavana Chandran.

