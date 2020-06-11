The carcass of a tiger that was found dead at the Kurichiat Range of Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, yesterday.
Kerala: Tiger found dead in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2020 20:29 IST

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], June 11 (ANI): A tiger has been found dead at the Kurichiat Range in Kerala's Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.
The carcass of the male tiger was found in the area on Thursday.
As per the autopsy report, the tiger had injuries that may be caused by the quills from porcupines and previous injuries it suffered in a fight with other felines, said the forest department.
The samples were sent by the forest department for chemical examination to confirm the cause of death. (ANI)

