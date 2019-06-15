Kerala-TN ISIS module: 3 terror suspects sent to judicial custody

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jun 15 (ANI): Three terror suspects arrested in connection with the Kerala-Tamil Nadu ISIS module case were on Saturday sent to judicial custody.

Principal Judicial Magistrate Saktivel sent accused Mohammad Hussain, Shajahan and Safiullah to judicial custody after the trio was presented before him at his residence.

They were arrested in connection with the ISIS module case of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Information was received that the three suspects were staunch supporters of ISIS and have been propagating the terror group's ideologies on social media. They were also an active supporter of alleged Sri Lankan bombings mastermind Zahran Hashim.

A search was conducted at their residence and digital devices including cell phones, SIM cards computers, hard disks, bank account documents, pen drives, memory cards and certain other incriminating documents were recovered from their possession. (ANI)

