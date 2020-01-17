Kerala to attend MHA meeting on Census and NPR

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): A senior Kerala government official on Friday said that the State will attend the meeting called by Ministry of Home Affairs, of State Chief Secretaries and Director of Census to discuss census, National Population Register (NPR) and seek suggestions and training and appointment process on the same.

Meeting of Chief Secretaries of States and Census directors will be held today at Ambedkar Bhawan in Delhi. It will be chaired by MoS Home Nityanand Rai and Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla.

The meeting will discuss the next census and NPR. (ANI)