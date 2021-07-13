Kerala to launch 'Mathru Kavacham' campaign to vaccinate pregnant women against COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Kerala government is all set to launch a campaign called 'Mathru Kavacham' to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all the pregnant women in the state, informed state Health Minister Veena George on Monday.

"As part of the campaign, all pregnant women will be registered for vaccination at the ward level by ASHA workers. Those who can register on their own will be encouraged to do so. Those without facilities like smartphones and computers will be registered with the help of ASHA workers. The health workers will ensure that all pregnant women in each sub-centre area are registered and vaccinated," George said.

She said that special vaccination camps for pregnant women will be conducted on special days at the district level.

"Arrangements will be made at the vaccination centres to avoid contact with others who come for vaccination. COVID-19 can seriously affect the health of pregnant women. The disease can be serious in people over the age of 35, obese people, and people with diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure. It can also affect the health of the baby," said the Kerala Health Minister.

George said that getting vaccinated during pregnancy is a very important preventive measure, adding that even after receiving the vaccine, one should continue to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

"The vaccine can be given at any time during pregnancy. It is safer to take two doses of the vaccine during pregnancy. It is best to get the vaccine as early as possible. The vaccine can be given only after delivery if the Covid is infected during pregnancy. However, the vaccine should not be given until three months if infected with COVID," she added. (ANI)