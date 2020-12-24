Kerala to screen passengers who traveled from Europe, UK, Italy

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 23 (ANI): In scare of new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom (UK), Kerala on Wednesday decided to monitor passengers who traveled from Europe, Italy, and the UK at all airports in the state.

"We fear coronavirus' new strain will come to Kerala also. We have decided to screen passengers coming from Europe, Italy, and UK at all airports in the state. They will be under strong surveillance in their home," said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja.



"One flight came from the UK yesterday, the result yet to come," she added.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 6,169 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active coronavirus cases in the state to 62,802.

As many as 6,55,644 recoveries were recorded today. (ANI)

