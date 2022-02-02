Kerala to set up India's 1st Graphene centre in Ernakulam

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 2 (ANI): The Kerala government will set up India's first Graphene Innovation Centre, a joint project of Digital University Kerala and Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET) with Tata Steel Limited as the industry partner, informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.



The Centre will be called as India Innovation Centre for Graphene (IICG) in Ernakulam.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Kerala opens its doors to develop India's first Graphene Innovation Centre (IICG), a joint project of @dukerala & @cmetindia, with @TataSteelLtd as the main industry partner. This world-class facility will catalyse India's innovations in cutting-edge graphene-based technology."

The cost of the project is Rs 86.41, of which Rs 49.18 crore will be funded by the Central government and Rs 11.48 crore by business partners, said CM Vijayan in a Facebook post. (ANI)

