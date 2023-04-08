Kerala train arson: Investigation still at preliminary stage, Shahrukh Saifi confesses to crime

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], April 7 (ANI): kerala-train-arson">Kerala train arson accused Shahrukh Saifi who was remanded to 14-day judicial custody on Friday has confessed to his crime, said the Kerala police.

Kerala ADGP (law and order) Mr Ajith Kumar, while talking to the media said that the investigation is still at the preliminary stage.

"The investigation is still at the preliminary stage. He (accused Shahrukh Saifi) has confessed to the crime. The bag found at the scene belongs to him," Ajith Kumar added.

The police further said that the accused is physically fit now.

"We keep asking for more. This is a long process. We are currently testing all parts. Wherever evidence can be taken in connection with the case, it will be done there," he added.

"Further investigation is being done," he added.

Shahrukh Saifi was on Friday remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

The order was issued by the Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate, who reached the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, where the accused, Saifi, was undergoing treatment on Friday morning, to complete the process of remand.

"City Police Commissioner Rajpal Meena and Munsiff Magistrate arrived at the hospital and the accused has been awarded 14 days of judicial custody," officials said.



Saifi was brought to Kozhikode Medical College for a medical examination on Thursday morning and was admitted there.

According to officials, taking into account the health problems of the accused, the magistrate court transferred the proceedings to the hospital.

Judicial First Class Magistrate Manish physically came to the Medical College for proceedings. After speaking to the accused at the Medical College, Magistrate proceeded to remand him.

They said that the accused will continue to remain in medical treatment at Kozhikode Govt Medical College Hospital."A decision on whether to send the accused to police custody will be taken after the fitness of the accused is re-examined.

If the court refuses to send the accused in custody, the detailed questioning of the accused will be delayed," they said.

Sharukh Saifi was detained in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri on Tuesday night by the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra police with the help of the National Investigation Agency(NIA).

On Tuesday, he was handed over to Kerala police.

The attack happened on a moving Alappuzha Kannur executive express on Sunday night.

Three people were killed in the attack including an infant and a woman and around 10 were injured.

The investigations so far indicated that Saifi was radicalised online. Handwritten notes were also found in which he allegedly said, "Let's do it". (ANI)

