Kerala train fire incident: CM Vijayan directs police to conduct comprehensive investigation

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 3 (ANI): In the wake of the fire incident on Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarai Vijayan on Monday condemned the attack and directed the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident and bring out all the details of the incident before the law.

"The attack is very sad and shocking. Have directed the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident and bring all the details of the crime before the law. For this special investigation team will be formed. Efforts are being made vigorously by the police to nab the assailant. The state police chief himself is supervising it," said Pinarai Vijayan.

He said that the Kerala government would take strong steps to ensure the safety of rail passengers.

"The state government will take strong steps to ensure the safety of rail passengers. We will request the Central Railway Ministry to take all possible measures regarding the safety of the passengers with an urgent nature".

He also said necessary treatment will be ensured for the injured.

Meanwhile, DGP Anil Kant and senior police officials held a meeting in Kannur today to form a special investigation team. Railway police have conducted an inspection at Government District Hospital Kannur as part of the investigation. No one has been taken into custody so far.

The incident on board the Alappuzha-Kannur train happened on Sunday night near Elathur in the Kozhikode district. Three people including an infant were found dead on the railway track near Elathur, following an incident where a man allegedly poured petrol on co-passengers and set fire on one of them resulting in burn injuries to at least eight other persons, railway officials said on Monday.

The suspect, who is yet to be identified, escaped after passengers pulled the emergency chain.

"Mattannoor native Rahmath, her sister's two-year-old daughter and Noufal were found dead near the railway track," said an official from the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Forensic experts have reached the spot and a police investigation is underway.

According to railway sources, the incident took place in the D1 coach of the Alappuzha Kannur Main Executive Express train around 10 pm on April 2.

Reportedly, there was an argument during which a man poured petrol and set on fire one of his co-passengers. Other passengers who attempted to douse the fire ended up with burn injuries. Those injured included three women.

The train was halted at Elathur, and railways authorities were informed about the incident.

"All eight passengers with burn injuries have been shifted to hospital and after necessary inspection, the train was dispatched to its destination," Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials said. (ANI)






