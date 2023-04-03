Kerala train fire: KPCC president writes to Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeks compensation for victims

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 3 (ANI): Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief and MP from Kannur K Sudhakaran has written to Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking his intervention into the Alappuzha- Kannur Express train fire incident.

The Congress MP has called the attention of the union minister to April 2 incident where an unidentified man set fire to a co-passenger on the train, which led to at least eight people sustaining burn injuries. Police on Monday said that three bodies, including those of an infant, were found on the railway track

"The passengers and their families who were affected by this tragedy deserve nothing less than justice. I would also like to urge you to ensure that adequate compensation is provided to the families of the deceased and those who were injured in this incident," Sudhakaran wrote.

The Kannur MP said that the incident was deeply concerning and it raised serious questions about the safety and security of passengers travelling on trains in our country. He demanded an immediate and thorough inquiry and demanded that the culprits responsible should be brought to justice swiftly.



According to officials, a man set fire to a passenger allegedly after an argument on board the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train near Elathur in Kozhikode district on Sunday night.

The suspect, who is yet to be identified, escaped after passengers pulled the emergency chain.

"Mattannoor native Rahmath, her sister's two-year-old daughter and Noufal were found dead near the railway track," said an official from the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The suspect is still on large and Kerala DGP Anil Kant in a press conference today stated that a special investigation team has been constituted to investigate this incident.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan directed the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident and to bring all the details of the crime before the law. Efforts are being made vigorously by the police to nab the assailant, he said. (ANI)

