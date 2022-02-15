Kerala trans couple tie knot on Valentine's Day

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 15 (ANI): Celebrating their love, a trans couple this Valentine's Day on Monday tied the knot in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Syama S Prabha and Manu Karthika affirmed their love for each other and got married as per traditional rituals in the presence of family and friends.

The wedding venue was all decked up, the relatives and others were jubilant and blessed the couple on their wedding day.



The groom Manu, a native of Thrissur, is working in an IT firm in Techno Park and Thiruvananthapuram native Syama is employed at the transgender cell under the Kerala Social Justice Department.



Syama and Manu, both plan to approach the High Court to get their marriage registered as one between transgender individuals under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.



"We are just finishing the paper to approach Kerala High court. After this, we will fo the High Court with all legal documents," Manu told media persons at the wedding ceremony.

On entering the wedlock, the couple expressed contentment and thanked everyone for their support.



"We are so happy that our family and friends are here with us. This is the most precious moment for us because we waited so long for this day," Manu said. (ANI)

