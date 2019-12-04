Kerala: Travancore Devaswam Board bans use of mobile phones near sanctum sanctorum at Sabarimala Temple

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Travancore Devaswam Board has banned the use of mobile phones around the area near the sanctum sanctorum at Sabarimala temple.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court agreed to hear next week a plea seeking directions to the Kerala government to provide safe passage to women into Sabarimala temple.

The plea has been filed by Fathima A S.In September last year, the Supreme Court allowed the women of menstruating ages to enter and offer prayers at the shrine.

Subsequently, a series of review petitions were filed challenging the order of the court. The petitioners asserted that the deity is a celibate and centuries-old beliefs should not be disturbed by the entry of menstruating women worshippers.

The top court had last month referred these review petitions to a larger seven-judge bench. Despite the court not ordering a stay on the entry of women, the Kerala Police refused to give protection to any woman. (ANI)

