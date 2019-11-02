Kerala: Two CPI (M) workers arrested for alleged connection with Naxals

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Kerala police have arrested two CPI(M) workers here for their alleged connection with Naxals.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Alan Suhaib, a law student of Kannur University, and Taha Fasal, a branch committee member of CPI(M). Both of them are natives of Kozhikode.

They have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (ANI)

