Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Kerala police have arrested two CPI(M) workers here for their alleged connection with Naxals.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Alan Suhaib, a law student of Kannur University, and Taha Fasal, a branch committee member of CPI(M). Both of them are natives of Kozhikode.
They have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (ANI)
Kerala: Two CPI (M) workers arrested for alleged connection with Naxals
ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:09 IST
Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Kerala police have arrested two CPI(M) workers here for their alleged connection with Naxals.