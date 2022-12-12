Kerala: Two held with 8 kg ganja in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 12 (ANI): The Kochi Police on Sunday said that they have arrested two men from Bihar with eight kgs of ganja.

According to the Kochi City Police, in a joint operation, Ernakulam Town North Police and the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) of Kochi city seized eight kilograms of ganja from Bihar natives.

The accused has been identified as Chandan Thakur (27) and his brother Viman Thakur (32).



Both were arrested on Sunday night from the nearby area of the North Railway Station in Kochi.

"They bought ganja from Visakhapatnam at a low rate and planned to distribute it to the migrant labourers living in Ernakulam, Kakkanad and Infopark areas. The arrest and seizure happened because of the tip got by the Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju," the police added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

