Kerala: UDF demands central agency's probe under HC supervision into corruption allegations against LDF convenor

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 30 (ANI): The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has demanded a probe into corruption allegations levelled against Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor EP Jayarajan, said UDF convenor MM Hassan.

Hassan was addressing a press briefing after the UDF leadership meeting held at Kochi.

"Congress-led UDF has decided to organise a protest from next month against the allegations of corruption against LDF Convenor EP Jayarajan, raised by CPIM leader P Jayarajan. UDF will be organising a protest at Panchayat level across the state demanding a probe by central agency under the supervision of the High Court into the matter. It will also conduct a dharna in front of the Secretariat which will be attended by all the UDF leaders," he said.

During the CPI(M) state committee meeting last week, P Jayarajan made certain allegations against EP Jayarajan in connection with financial irregularities regarding an Ayurvedic resort, alleging that EP Jayarajan's son is associated with the project.

Hassan informed that UDF has also decided to hold Farmers' meetings in all Panchayats from January 5-15 on the Buffer Zone issue.



"The state government approach on the buffer zone issue is irresponsible. Only the final report of the field survey should be conducted and submitted to the court. The report should be prepared only after discussion with the affected farmers," he said.

The case pertains to the matter of enforcing restrictions in the one-kilometre buffer zone around the protected forests in the state. As per the claims, the restrictions can affect nearly two lakh households, if enforced.

The UDF convenor also attacked the Kerala government over the alleged increase in drug consumption and said that the increase is being led by CPI (M).

"The drug mafia is spreading all over Kerala, and destroying the generation of youth. The Marxist party is two-faced. Their double standard is destroying the future of Kerala. We will expose this by organising an anti-drug campaign," he further said.

He backed Senior Congress leader AK Antony over his statement that Congress should bring majority and minority together.

"The stance of ensuring protection to minorities dates back to Nehru's time. Antony reiterated that position. Antony's statement is not tiresome. Anthony is the greatest secular believer," he added. (ANI)

