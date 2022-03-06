Kerala: VD Satheesan condoles IUML State President Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal's demise

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 6 (ANI): Kerala Opposition Leader VD Satheesan visited the private hospital where Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State President Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal breathed his last on Sunday.



Condoling Thangal's demise, Satheesan said, "He was a person full of love and brotherhood. The gentle presence in the public life of Kerala has gone. He was a person who made invaluable contributions to the political, social and spiritual spheres."

He further said, "He led the UDF politics and always worked for religious brotherhood, secularism, unity and integrity of the country. In this age of fascist forces and sectarianism pulling the country back, it is a great loss that this great man, who has always stood by the truth, has passed away".

Thangal's mortal remains will be taken to Malappuram for his last rites. (ANI)

