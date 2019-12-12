Kerala: Welfare committee to hear case of women who surrendered children due to poverty, civic body offers job, shelter

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) will hold a hearing on December 18 in the case pertaining to a woman, who had handed over her six children to a government-run care home due to extreme poverty and abuses from an alcoholic husband.

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has already announced to provide the woman with a job and accommodation.

CWC chairperson N Sunanda said that the committee will ascertain whether the woman has got out of the trauma that the poor living condition had inflicted upon her.

"Currently she and her children are housed in the government-run care home. We will hear her on December 18 and if she is medically fit, then we will decide on when she can join duty," Sunanda told ANI.

Mayor K Sreekumar had earlier said that the woman will also get accommodation.

Meanwhile, Kerala Government has accepted the resignation of Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) general secretary SP Deepak. Once the issue came before the CWC, Deepak had alleged that the elder child was eating mud out of hunger. (ANI)

