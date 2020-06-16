Kerala woman dies after colliding into glass door at bank

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 16 (ANI): A woman died on Monday in Ernakulam district here after colliding with the glass door of the bank that she had gone to. The glass door shattered into pieces after the woman accidentally walked into it, and glass pieces then pierced her stomach, leading to her death.

The incident took place at the Bank of Baroda's branch in Perumbavoor. The deceased, 46-year-old Beena Jiju Paul, was a native of Koovapady in Perumbavoor.

In CCTV visuals of the accident Beena who was inside the bank, attempts to run out to reportedly bring a key which she had forgotten inside her vehicle. However, she did not realise the door was closed and accidentally walked right into it. The glass door instantly crumbled into pieces. Beena, who fell down after the collision, managed to get up. Seconds later, blood could be seen dripping to the floor from the wound she had sustained.

After about four minutes, people at the bank were seen taking the woman to the hospital and a police officer is seen entering inside the bank. The woman, who appeared to have fainted, was carried out of the bank.

According to the Perumbavoor Police, Beena passed away at the Perumbavoor Taluk Hospital, where she was rushed to. The Perumbavoor Police have registered a case of unnatural death. (ANI)

