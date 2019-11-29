Kerala: Woman molested in moving bus, 1 held

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): A Kerala-based woman activist was on Thursday allegedly molested in a moving bus by a co-passenger.

The incident took place around 3 am while the bus was passing through the Kottakkal Police Station limit of Malappuram district.

According to the police, the woman alleged that the accused was on her opposite berth and inappropriately touched her while she was sleeping, said police.

A 23-year-old man identified as Abdu Rahman Munaver was taken into police custody. An FIR was registered under section 354A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 119 (a) of the Kerala Police Act. (ANI)

