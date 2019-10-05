Representative image
Representative image

Kerala woman under scanner for death of six family members

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 14:12 IST

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): A woman in Kerala has come under the scanner in connection with an alleged property dispute after six members of her family died under mysterious circumstances over a span of 14 years.
A 57-year-old woman Annamma had collapsed and died after having food in 2002. In 2008, her husband Tom Thomas also passed away in a similar manner. Three years later, their son Roy Thomas died and in 2014, Annamma's brothers also breathed his last.
The same year, a two-year-old of the same family died under suspicious circumstances, followed by her mother in 2016. The family saw six deaths from 2002 to 2016.
Roy's wife - Jolly came under the scanner after a complaint was filed against her by one of her in-laws.
"She was present at every place where the death took place. She had also forged some documents to get the properties in her favour. She has been taken for questioning," said Kozhikode Superintendent of Police (SP) KG Simon.
Pursuant to the complaint, the police conducted the re-postmortem of five bodies yesterday. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 15:06 IST

Telangana: TSRTC-JAC firm on strike in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The members of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Joint Action Committee (TSRTC-JAC) employees have gone on strike on Saturday here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 15:04 IST

Haryana: Five dead after wall collapses in Ambala

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): In a tragic incident, five people died after a wall collapsed in Haryana's Ambala on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 15:04 IST

ISRO releases high resolution images of Moon clicked from Chandrayaan 2

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday released images of the moon surface clicked by Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) onboard Chandrayaan-2.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 14:51 IST

NDRF and SDRF disburse funds for Karnataka flood victims

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday released funds towards flood relief and rehabilitation in Karnataka districts.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 14:47 IST

Bhopal: Transporter association begins indefinite strike to...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Transporters from the state have begun an indefinite strike under the banner of transporters association to protest against the rising fuel prices and implementation of new motor vehicle act.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 14:35 IST

India, Bangladesh inaugurate 3 more bilateral projects this year

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Saturday inaugurated three more bilateral projects. The projects include import LPG from Bangladesh, inauguration of the Vivekananda Bhavan at Ram Krishna Mission in Dhaka and inauguration o

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 14:31 IST

Uttarkashi: 31.35 per cent voting recorded in Panchayat...

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): 31.35 per cent voting was recorded in the two development blocks of Uttarkashi district in the Panchayat elections by 12 pm on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 14:28 IST

'Congress plagued by feudal attitudes, medieval conspiracies',...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Stating that the party has drifted away from its basic principle and ideology, former Haryana Pradesh Congress chief, Ashok Tanwar announced his resignation from the primary membership of Congress on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 14:20 IST

Karad South: Challenge ahead for Prithviraj Chavan to save...

New Delhi (India) October 5 (ANI): Karad South, one of the 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra in Satara district, which Congress has never lost since its inception, is all set to witness a triangular contest making the battle tough for former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 14:16 IST

Meet India's only accordionist from Bengaluru- MB Prakash!

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): His expert tuning and soulful tone have surprised and delighted listeners and seasoned musicians over the years. Meet MB Prakash from Bengaluru, who is India's only accordion tuner and composer!

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 14:15 IST

Modi's call on protecting environment just crowd-pleaser:...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Hitting out at the government over Aarey forest row, Congress on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives on environment protection were a "crowd pleaser" for the global audience.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 14:10 IST

MP: Paintings of 80-year-old tribal woman on exhibit in Italy

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Works of art by an 80-year-old tribal woman from Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh, who has been painting for over half her life, is now being showcased at an ongoing exhibition at Milan in Italy.

Read More
iocl