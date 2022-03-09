Kerala Women and Child Development dept organises night walk on Women's Day

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 9 (ANI): Kerala Women and Child Development department organized a night walk for women on International Women's Day. The night walk began from Kanakakunnu and ended at Gandhi Park at East Fort. The night walk was conducted to remind that public space is for women too. Night shopping was also conducted.



Health Minister Veena George led the night walk. George said that public spaces are also the right of women. "The situation where women cannot travel at night should be changed. Women and girls who go after work should have freedom of movement at night. This is the responsibility of society. They must be able to travel after shift alone or in groups. The night walk should be an inspiration to other women as well," the health minister said.

Director of Women and Child Development department T V Anupama, Thiruvananthapuram district Collector Dr Navjot Khosa and many famous women attended the night walk. (ANI)

