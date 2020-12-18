Kerala women panel registers case after actor molestation in Kochi's mall

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 18 (ANI): Kerala Women's Commission Chairman MC Josephine on Friday said a suo moto case has been registered after a Malayalam actor alleged that she was "stalked and physically assaulted by two men at a shopping mall in Kochi."

Josephine and Advocate Shiji Shivaji will collect evidence on Saturday from the actor.

"The incident of insulting the actor at the mall in Kochi was reprehensible. The Commission has registered a suo moto case. The commission will take evidence from the actor about the incident tomorrow (Saturday)," said the statement.

The actor revealed the incident through a long post on her Instagram page.



In a detailed note shared on Instagram stories, the actor stated that two men walked close to the actor and one of them not so accidentally put his hand on her back. She noted that though she realised that it was not accidental, she could not react immediately.

"I wanted to give him the benefit of doubt but you know when something is just not right, you feel it. I was blank for a minute trying to process this. My sister saw this very clearly as she was standing not so far away. She came to me and asked if I was okay. I was clearly not. The fact that it looked deliberate even for her made it clear that I was not imagining this. I was blank for a minute trying to process this," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

She added that the men also followed her to the vegetable counter in the mall.

"These men came to us again and this time that guy had the audacity to talk to me and my sister. Trying to get closer as he spoke. They wanted to know the names of the movies I have been a part of. We turned a cold shoulder and asked the guy to mind his own business and leave. When my mom walked towards us they left," she explained the shocking experience.

The actor also expressed her disappointment to react against the men who dared to misbehave with her. (ANI)

