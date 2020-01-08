Kerala Youth Commission to host 'Adalat' for transgenders

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): To encourage the transgender community to open up about various issues faced by them and for speedy grievance redressal, the Kerala State Youth Commission has scheduled a state-level "Adalat" to be held here on Friday.

The "Adalat", exclusively for the LGBT community is being held for the first time in the state.

Chintha Jerome, chairperson, Kerala State Youth Commission told ANI that the Adalat will be a platform for the transgender community to air their grievances.

"We assume that it is for the first time a statutory body is coming forward to hear the problems of the LGBT community. The Youth Commission is a judicial body and stands for protecting the right of the youths. When we define the term youth...not only young men and women, we also have to address the problems of young people in the transgender community," she said.

Kerala government has a transgender policy in place from 2015 for improving the lives of the transgender community. There is also transgender cell working under social justice department of Kerala. (ANI)

