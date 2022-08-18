Kerala: Youth organisations stage protest as student dresses up as Savarkar

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], August 18 (ANI): Youth Congress and Youth League staged a protest march in Malappuram on Wednesday against the participation of a student dressed up as V D Savarkar in a government school during the Independence Day celebrations.

The incident is of Vocational Higher Secondary School Kizhuparamba in Malappuram district.

According to school authorities, they were organizing a procession of children dressed as freedom fighters on Independence Day.



The school said Savarkar's name was not on the list of freedom fighters.

"One of the children was dressed as Savarkar and his name was pinned on the child's costume. The subcommittees were given the responsibility of the makeup and dressing of the children. Once they came out of the green room the other teachers noticed it and the name was removed," said the school authority.

The school has sought an explanation from subcommittees who were in charge of children's dressing. (ANI)

