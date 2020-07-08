Kerala's active COVID-19 count reaches 2605 with 301 new cases

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 8 (ANI): A total of 301 new cases and 107 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases to 2,605.

With 12 new hotspots, there are a total of 169 hotspots in the state, Kerala Minister for Health KK Shailaja said.

Among the new cases, 99 are those who arrived in the state from overseas while 95 are from other states and 90 are cases of local transmission.

"A total of 1,85,546 people are currently under observation in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,82,409 are under surveillance at their homes or institutional quarantine centres and 3,137 are isolated at hospitals. 421 people were admitted to the hospital today," Shailaja said.

At the same time, the number for tests has increased and in the last 24 hours, 11,250 samples were analysed.

A total of 2,96,183 samples have been sent for testing and the results of 4,754 samples are yet to come. In addition, as part of sentinel surveillance, 65,101 samples were collected from high-risk priority groups and 60,898 samples were negative.

Meanwhile, Kerala Tourism and Devasam Minister Kadakampally Surendran said, "There has been a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in Poonthura region. But we have not seen that in nearby regions."

"Of the new cases, 58 of them were from Poonthura region, which is a densely populated coastal area. 25 commandos have been deployed at Poonthura to prevent the movement of fishing boats from the area to Tamil Nadu and vice versa," added Surendran. (ANI)

