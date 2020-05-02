Kerala's Ernakulam district becomes Corona-free

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], May 2 (ANI): Ernakulam district in Kerala became corona-free after the tests of a Covid-19 patient came out negative on Friday, informed S Suhas, Ernakulam District Collector.

The patient identified as Vishnu (23) was discharged from the Kalamassery Medical college today morning .

"The one and only Covid-19 patient in Ernakulam district has been discharged from Kalamassery Medical college. He tested negative yesterday. With this, currently the district has no Covid-19 patients," said the Ernakulam District Collector.

Vishnu had traveled to UAE and returned to Kochi on March 22. He was admitted to the hospital on April 4 after developing COVID-19 symptoms. (ANI)

