Kerala's Gender Park to host international meet in Feb 2021

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 29 (ANI): Kerala government on Monday said the Gender Park in partnership with UN Women will organise the second edition of the International Conference on Gender Equality (ICGE-II) at Kozhikode in February 2021.

As per an official release, given the prevalence of the Covid-19 pandemic, the three-day conference, beginning on February 11, will be held at the Gender Park's Kozhikode campus in a partially-digital (hybrid) format.

"The focal theme is 'Gender in Sustainable Entrepreneurship and Social Business: The Mediating Role of Empowerment', seeking to throw light on the critical linkages between entrepreneurship, economic growth, and poverty reduction," it stated.

Kerala Minister for Health, Social Justice and Women and Child Development KK Shailaja announced the conduct of ICGE-II by releasing the brochure.



UN Women Deputy Country representative Nishtha Satyam, Biju Prabhakar, Secretary, Social Justice and Women and Child Development, and Dr P T M Sunish, CEO of The Gender Park, which is an autonomous body under the state government, were present on the occasion.

"The IGCE-II will enable various stakeholders to engage with different aspects of sustainable entrepreneurships and social businesses. These include meanings, models, the scope of the concepts and the challenges in the pandemic-induced scenario with an objective to locate gender in these elements, besides sharing of experience from across the globe," the state government said.

Notably, around 50 speakers, primarily industry experts and academics, will address the event featuring several delegates who include budding entrepreneurs and social innovators from national and international quarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailaja said the conference envisages the initiation of policy-level dialogue and gender-sensitive interventions for socially-inclined entrepreneurship models.

"We hope these conversations will contribute to making positive shifts in sustainable development," she added. (ANI)

