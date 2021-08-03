Kerala's Medical Officers' Association wrote to CM Pinarayi Vijayan on COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 3 (ANI): Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, offering suggestions in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

The association wrote that the present lockdown strategy to curb the COVID-19 is not effective as the only way to defeat the virus is through vaccination and by following appropriate Covid behaviour in public places.

Various suggestions were offered like, restrictions should be imposed in specific micro containment zones based upon the covid cases, more testing and tracing should be done and health officials to be given more powers to implement covid protocols across the state.



Vaccination is the best tool in containing the pandemic, so emphasis to be given on vaccination and to request Union Government to provide more stock of vaccines to the state and providing both online and offline facilities for vaccine registration should be given to people, to Vaccinate maximum people in the shortest possible time, the statement by the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association said.

However, the association also suggested opening markets including restaurants and hotels with proper physical distancing and other covid appropriate behaviour.

Despite the imposition of a complete weekend lockdown, Kerala recorded 20,728 fresh COVID-19 infections on Sunday. (ANI)

