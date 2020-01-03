Kerala's tableau proposal for R-Day parade rejected; State minister calls decision 'politically motivated'

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): After a screening committee rejected Kerala government's tableau proposal for the Republic Day parade on January 26, State Law Minister AK Balan alleged that the decision was "politically motivated".

The Kerala government had proposed a theme depicting the art and architecture of the State, which was rejected by the screening committee of the Defence Ministry.

This is the second consecutive time that the State's proposal has been rejected.

The decision comes shortly after the committee rejected Maharashtra and West Bengal governments' tableau proposals for the Republic Day parade.

"The decision of rejecting Kerala's tableau is politically motivated," said Balan.

On Thursday, the Defence Ministry said that 22 proposals comprising of 16 States and Union Territories and six ministries and departments had been shortlisted for participation in the parade after a series of five meetings.

"For the Republic Day Parade 2020, 56 tableaux proposals, 32 from States and Union Territories and 24 from ministries and departments, were received," the statement said.

The tableaux proposals received from various States, Union Territories, Central ministries and departments are evaluated in a series of meetings by an expert committee comprising eminent persons in the field of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, etc.

"The expert committee examines the proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and its visual impact before making its recommendations. Due to time constraints arising out of the overall duration of the parade, only a limited number of tableaux can be shortlisted for participation in the parade," the Ministry said in a statement. (ANI)