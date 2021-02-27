Keralites wont buy into Rahul Gandhi's gimmicks, says KJ Alphons

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Former union minister and BJP Rajya Sabha MP KJ Alphons on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for blaming the Central Government for being apathetic to fishermen.

"The NDA government formed a separate ministry for fishermen. We earmarked 20,000 crores for the fisheries sector in the corona stimulus package. What had Congress done for fishermen in their 70 years of rule?" said Alphons.

"Rahul Gandhi does not read or listen to anything. His recent gimmicks in Kerala may give him the prime time coverage of news channels, the people of Kerala will not buy into these gimmicks," he said further.



Alphons also expressed hope that the BJP will come up with exceptional performance in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

"In 40 constituencies we have polled more than 30,000 votes in the previous election. We just have to garner a total of 50,000 votes to win," he said.

"We have credible and esteemed people like Metro Man E Sreedharan joining us which have improved our chances," he further said.

He also said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) "have a pathetic track record in the past 65 years".

"The LDF government has been closely involved with the gold smuggling racket in Thiruvananthapuram and recently the 'Deep-sea fishing' controversy has also come to light," he added. (ANI)

