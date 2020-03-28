Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday expressed his condolences on the demise of former Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma.
In a condolence message, Maurya expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that God gives them strength in this hour of grief.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his condolences over the death and said his thoughts were with the family and supporters of the deceased leader.
Verma, 79, passed away in Lucknow on Friday. He was born on February 11, 1941, in Sirauli in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)
Keshav Prasad Maurya condoles Beni Prasad Verma's death
ANI | Updated: Mar 28, 2020 15:43 IST
