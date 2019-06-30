Keshni Anand Arora appointed as new Haryana chief secretary

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Jun 30 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led government on Sunday appointed senior IAS officer Keshni Anand Arora as the state's new Chief Secretary, an official order said.

Arora succeeds DS Dhesi, who retired on June 30.

58-year-old Arora has served as additional chief secretary in the Haryana government, and financial commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management and Consolidation Departments.

She will also hold the charge of general administration, personnel, training, parliamentary affairs, administrative reforms departments and secretary in-charge of plan coordination, the order read.

Arora's two sisters--Meenakshi Anand Chaudhary and Urvashi Gulati -- have served as Haryana's chief secretary earlier.

Her father Jagdish Chander was a professor of political science at Panjab University here. (ANI)

