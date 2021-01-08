Key accused in Badaun gangrape-murder case sent to judicial custody till Jan 18

Budaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): The key accused in the Budaun gangrape and murder case, who was arrested on Thursday, has been sent to judicial custody till January 18 by a trial court.

Speaking to ANI, Vijay Yadav, Assistant Prosecution Officer, CJM Court said, "The priest (main accused) was arrested today and sent to judicial custody till January 18. The other two accused had already been arrested and sent to jail."



A 50-year-old Anganwadi worker was gangraped and murdered in the Ughaiti area of Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district on Tuesday.

The main accused in the Budaun gang-rape and murder case was arrested late on Thursday night, the Uttar Pradesh Police informed. The accused, who had been absconding for two days and had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, was arrested from a village in Budaun.

Earlier today, Budaun District Magistrate Kumar Prashant told ANI, "Police deployed at the site of crime. The law and order situation in the village is normal. The victim's family has received all possible assistance from the government." (ANI)

