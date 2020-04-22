Key portfolios allocated in Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet in view of COVID-19

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with newly-inducted Cabinet Ministers after the allocation of portfolios on Wednesday.

The portfolios have been allocated amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in order to contain the spread of the infection.

The essential portfolios of Home and Health Department have been allocated to Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel has been made Agriculture Minister, Tulsi Silawat has been given Water Resources Department.

Govind Singh Rajput has been made Food Processing Minister and Meena Singh has been given Tribal Welfare Department.

The five leaders took oath as ministers in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet yesterday.

"The portfolio allocation has been done, keeping in mind the current situation of COVID-19. The required number of departments have been allocated in order to contain the spread of COVID-19," said Chief Minister Chouhan.

"Soon the cabinet will be expanded after the lockdown is lifted. We have also given additional duties to our ministers. Narottam ji will be looking after the survey, testing, sampling arrangement. He will communicate with the crisis management groups of the districts and he will also review the strategies planned by them among other works," he added.

Similarly, other ministers have also been assigned several COVID-19 related duties.

"I along with the ministers will hold meetings via video conferencing in order the ensure COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centre are being followed," Chouhan added. (ANI)

