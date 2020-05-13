KGMU Lucknow prepares for treatment of COVID-19 patients with Ayurvedic medicines

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): After the approval is granted by the Ethical Committee to the guidelines sent from the Department of AYUSH, treatment with Ayurvedic medicines will be started in King George's Medical University (KGMU).

The Ayurvedic medicines will mostly consist of immunity-enhancing drugs.

In a national webinar organized by Arogya Bharti, doctors of various medical systems across the country gave their views on the treatment of COVID-19.

During this webinar, KGMU Vice-Chancellor Dr MLB Bhatt said that according to the guidelines of Ministry of AYUSH, Ayurvedic medicines will be used during the treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19 on the advice of Ayurveda experts.

VC Prof MLB Bhatt further said that in view of the proliferation of COVID-19, efforts are being made to bring all the systems of medicine together. Allopathy specialists are busy treating patients but alternative medicine is also being considered.

"The use of allopathy in patients admitted here will continue as before. But medicines that work in Ayurveda will also be used according to the patient's condition. A detailed description has also been sought from the Ministry of AYUSH," Prof Bhatt added.

Some experts at the webinar also described Bhastrika Pranayama as an effective method. (ANI)

