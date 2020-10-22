Khadse spoke a half-truth when he levelled allegations: Fadnavis

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that Eknath Khadse spoke a half-truth when he levelled allegations.

Speaking at a press conference here, Fadnavis said, "It's unfortunate that he resigned. He should not have resigned. As far as his allegation against me is concerned, he is speaking half-truth. He could have complained against me to the seniors. At this moment I won't speak much on it but I will speak at right time."



Eknath Khadse who recently resigned from the BJP said on Wednesday that he will join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on October 23.

"I will join the NCP on October 23," Khadse told reporters. He also alleged that he has suffered a lot in the BJP.

"The then CM (Devendra Fadnavis) instructed the police to register an FIR against me on a false allegation of harassment by a woman. He said the case would be withdrawn later. A corruption inquiry was initiated against me in which I came clean. I suffered a lot in the BJP," Khadse said. (ANI)

