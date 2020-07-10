Khairtabad Ganesh idol to be 27 feet tall this year due to COVID-19: Khairatabad Ganesh Committee

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): For Ganesh Chathurthi this year, the famed Khairtabad Ganesh idol is likely to be 27 feet tall this year if the government grants permission, the committee organising the Ganesh Utsav said.

Singari Sudarshan, the Chairman of Khairatabad Ganesh Committee while speaking to ANI, said: "Everything is affected due to coronavirus; all the festivals are being affected. We had earlier decided to cancel the celebration and making of the Ganesh idol. Later it was decided to erect, a one feet idol but following demand from public a decision was made to erect a tall idol."

"If police and government give permission, we will conduct an online Pooja and maintain social distancing. The situation is getting severe day by day, and thousands of people are losing their lives to this infection. If the government grants permission, we shall make a 27 feet tall Ganesh idol," he added. (ANI)

