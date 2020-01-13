Khalistani terror suspect arrested by Bengaluru Police, handed over to Punjab Police

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): A Khalistani terror suspect arrested by the Bengaluru police has been handed over to Punjab Police on Sunday.

The suspect Jarnail Singh was residing as a paying guest in Sampigehalli, Bengaluru for the last four months and was working in a software company.

Punjab Police had received a tip-off about Jarnail Singh's presence in Bengaluru which was shared with the Bengaluru Police's Central Crime Branch. After investigation on Saturday, CCB arrested Singh from his PG and handed over to the team of Punjab Police. (ANI)

