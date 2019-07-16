Khammam municipal officials in soup after shooting TikTok videos in office

Khammam (Telangana) [India], July 16 (ANI): Municipal officials in Khammam found themselves in trouble after the TikTok videos they allegedly shot in their office went viral on social media and grabbed the attention of people across the state along with their own department officials.

In the video, officials both men and women can be seen crooning to romantic and filmy tracks.

Reacting to this, Khammam collector RV Karnan while speaking to ANI said, "We came to know about this from news channels. I will be issuing a memo to the commissioner of Municipal Corporation shortly seeking an explanation."

He added the commissioner will be given five to seven days to respond.

"When we get an appropriate reply from him, we shall initiate disciplinary action against the officials involved," he said. (ANI)

