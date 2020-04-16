Khan Market shops face shortage of cleaning products

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Normally buzzing with activity, the upscale Khan Market in the national capital had a few shops open Thursday morning , the ones dealing with grocery items and medicines.

With India now under the second phase of lockdown, residents here are facing shortage of products like liquid hand wash and detergents of various kinds.

TN Pandey, who owns a general store, said they get regular stocks only of bread, butter and milk.

"We are not getting regular supply of many other items," he said.

Dharmendra Sonu, another shop owner, said people demand cleaning items such as detergents, liquid hand wash and shampoo and soaps of their choice.

"Agents who supply these say they are unable to source them adequately. We are getting only 25 per cent of the demand. Hope the situation improves," he said.

Shop owners said there is no overcharging from them or from customers but supply agents want to be paid in cash.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has gone up to 1578. (ANI)

