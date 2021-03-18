Khan Mubarak gang member, financer arrested by UPSTF

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): A member and financer of the Khan Mubarak gang has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh.



According to a statement from Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, the force arrested financer and member of Khan Mubarak gang Ram Prakash Verma on Wednesday evening. The accused was arrested from Ambedkarnagar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

During questioning, the accused confessed that Rs 10 lakh came into his account from a person in Noida named Gajendra Gujjar. He confessed that Khan Mubarak is his neighbour and he brought the money into his account because Mubarak has asked him to do so. With this money, a vehicle was purchased for Khan Mubarak.

Khan Mubarak is the brother of the underworld don Zafar Supari and is currently lodged in Hardoi jail. (ANI)

